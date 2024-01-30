Will Laying Your PS5 On Its Side Damage It?

Sony's PlayStation 5 is quickly climbing the ranks on its way to becoming one of the most popular gaming consoles of all time. The next-gen rig has excited players worldwide since its release in late 2020, and Sony continues to see impressive numbers of sales around the world. From its powerful hardware to exclusive game titles and PlayStation Plus subscription program, there's a lot to love about the PlayStation 5.

However, the next-gen console isn't perfect. Since its release, fans and enthusiasts have reacted strongly to the PS5's size. Comments ranging from light-hearted jokes to outright condemnations have hounded the console since its debut and echoed throughout the far reaches of the internet in meme form. Depending on the version, the PlayStation 5 is roughly 8 centimeters taller and about 6 centimeters wider than its predecessor. While large, the PS5 certainly isn't the behemoth some critics made it out to be.

In its vertical position, the PS5 is slightly smaller than an average PC. Fortunately, Sony claims that players can store their consoles horizontally or vertically. While this provides users with more flexibility regarding storage, many have questioned whether it's safe to lay their PS5 on its side. Here, too, fierce debates arose between players who claimed one orientation was safer than the other. To make matters worse, a report broke in early 2023 stating that vertically storing PS5s may cause damage.

So, which is it? Should you lay your PS5 on its side or stand it up vertically? The truth may surprise you.