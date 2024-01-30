Will Laying Your PS5 On Its Side Damage It?
Sony's PlayStation 5 is quickly climbing the ranks on its way to becoming one of the most popular gaming consoles of all time. The next-gen rig has excited players worldwide since its release in late 2020, and Sony continues to see impressive numbers of sales around the world. From its powerful hardware to exclusive game titles and PlayStation Plus subscription program, there's a lot to love about the PlayStation 5.
However, the next-gen console isn't perfect. Since its release, fans and enthusiasts have reacted strongly to the PS5's size. Comments ranging from light-hearted jokes to outright condemnations have hounded the console since its debut and echoed throughout the far reaches of the internet in meme form. Depending on the version, the PlayStation 5 is roughly 8 centimeters taller and about 6 centimeters wider than its predecessor. While large, the PS5 certainly isn't the behemoth some critics made it out to be.
In its vertical position, the PS5 is slightly smaller than an average PC. Fortunately, Sony claims that players can store their consoles horizontally or vertically. While this provides users with more flexibility regarding storage, many have questioned whether it's safe to lay their PS5 on its side. Here, too, fierce debates arose between players who claimed one orientation was safer than the other. To make matters worse, a report broke in early 2023 stating that vertically storing PS5s may cause damage.
So, which is it? Should you lay your PS5 on its side or stand it up vertically? The truth may surprise you.
Should you position your PS5 vertically or horizontally?
Sony's advertisements depict the PS5 almost exclusively in its vertical position. Whether this is to stand out from its primary competitor — Xbox — or to evince a futuristic image is unknown. But based on these ads, users would be safe to assume that storing the PS5 upright will not cause damage.
However, in late 2022, a console repair technician known as TheCod3r released a YouTube video claiming that vertically storing the PS5 can cause damage over time. The story was subsequently picked up in 2023 by various tech and gaming news outlets, causing a general panic in the community. The problem, according to TheCod3r, is that storing the PS5 in a vertical position may cause the liquid metal cooling material to drip down the sides of the APU and onto the motherboard. This can result in decreased cooling and damage to other components. TheCod3r and other repair technicians claim that this is a design flaw by Sony.
Skeptics, on the other hand, believe that liquid metal leakage is due to user mishandling. Indeed, Yasuhiro Ootori from Sony's design department states that it doesn't matter whether players store their consoles vertically or horizontally and that the device's orientation does not affect its cooling capacity. He goes on to say that he personally prefers to store his PS5 vertically.
Vertical vs. horizontal: the final verdict
So, will laying your PS5 on its side damage it? The answer appears to be a resounding no. While there remains some debate on whether it's harmful to store the PlayStation 5 vertically, there is no question that horizontally storing it is safe.
But what if you want to store your PS5 vertically? Is it safe to do so, or will you slowly kill your console? The reports of liquid metal leakage are certainly concerning, and it's always wise to consider expert advice regarding expensive tech. Technicians like TheCod3r maintain their claims that the PS5 has a design flaw and should not be stored vertically, but they also acknowledge that many users have been storing their rigs vertically for years with no issue.
All that said, Sony itself is adamant that users can store the PS5 vertically or horizontally. When it comes to your pricey tech, listening to the manufacturer is probably the smartest decision.