Should You Install A Downpipe On Your Turbocharged Car?

The automotive world offers a plethora of options for enthusiasts looking for high-end specs. Generally, there are two ways to go about it: buy a performance car or build one. If you're new to car modification, you don't necessarily have to rebuild the engine to make your ride go faster. Instead, you can always kickstart your journey with easy and affordable mods that give your car a boost.

Installing a downpipe is popular among car enthusiasts who drive turbocharged vehicles. A downpipe consists of tubing sections that connect the exhaust manifold to the exhaust side of a turbocharger, allowing your engine to breathe out emitted gasses more smoothly. Not only does this give your car a better exhaust sound, but it also increases low-end torque and engine output.

However, installing a downpipe can cause some troubles and headaches. Removing or recalibrating the catalytic converter in some regions is illegal for road cars. Therefore, you must be extra careful in modifying your exhaust pipes based on your needs and goals. Otherwise, you might face the law or damage your ride. In this post, we'll go through everything you need to know about downpipes and their use in vehicles with forced induction.