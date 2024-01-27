PS5 Boost Mods: What Are They, And How Do They Work?

As video game consoles have gotten more powerful, a clear goal has been improving the frame rates of console games to the point that they can run faster and more smoothly, the way games on high-end PCs do. Higher frame rates not only make the motion of the graphics look better but also allow for less input lag and more responsive controls. At lower frame rates, it takes longer for a given frame of animation to appear on screen, so you're going to know what you need to do and mash the appropriate buttons sooner, the higher the frame rate of the game is.

One feature of the Sony PlayStation 5 that appeals to longtime gamers is its backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games. It also comes with the ability to run the enhanced versions of the games that were previously only viewable on the PlayStation 4 Pro console. Sony also touts a "Game Boost" feature to make the games look even better, but not every title gets the same level of benefit from it. Some gamers thought that Sony hadn't fully unlocked the potential of the older titles, though, and one modder, who goes by the name Illusion, got to work on using exploits to unlock the frame rates of more titles.

Recently, Eurogamer reported on the mod, which does not work on fully-updated PlayStation 5 consoles, only versions with older system software that can be exploited. Eurogamer's content partners at DigitalFoundry did a video with Illusion going over what games she's been able to unlock the capabilities of and why, so let's look at the particulars.