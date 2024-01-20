This iPhone Setting Prevents Your Old Passcode From Working

The feature updates that come with every new iOS overhaul are always exciting. Some updates introduce fresh new additions, while others squash bugs and fix security concerns — but not every change is welcomed by all. Take, for instance, a recent iOS 17 update that revised how the passcode functionality behaves.

At its inception, the only way to enter an iPhone was by hammering in the right combination of digits or letters. The inclusion of biometric features like fingerprint sensors and FaceID means that there are plenty of other ways to unlock your iPhone, but the traditional passcode remains important. After all, in the absence of these methods, your iPhone always reverts to the old-school passcode authentication mode — but even this can be a security concern.

The new update adds leeway to those who have recently changed their passcode by temporarily allowing the user to unlock their iPhone using the old combination. This leaves a hole wide enough for exploits – fortunately, there's an easy fix available.