Raspberry Pi 5 Vs Orange Pi 5: Which Is Better For Your Project?

A Raspberry Pi is a little device that people can use to do just about anything. If you buy one, you'll be sent a tiny motherboard that can be used to create whatever you want — including something that helps you make the perfect steak. It does require you to have some technical know-how, but there are plenty of tutorials available to help you get started on a project.

The Pi gives you the ability to write code directly to the device, which gives it quite a bit of versatility if you are familiar with the Linux operating system. This does mean you'll need to get a monitor and keyboard, too, so don't expect everything to come bundled with the purchase.

The Raspberry Pi 5 specifically is more than two times faster than the generation before it, and the manufacturer says the in-house silicon used in the build gives the best performance we've seen out of a Raspberry Pi so far. If you're shopping for one, you should try to splurge for the latest one if you can.