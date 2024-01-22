How To Choose The Right Makita Gloves For Your Next Project
If you want to remain safe and avoid injuries during your next work project, being well-equipped is crucial. Thankfully, Makita offers a wide range of gloves suitable for all types of work. But which gloves should you pick, and which pair offers the most protection?
Makita has been one of the top contenders in manufacturing tools ever since it was founded in 1915 in Japan. Since then, it's revolutionized electric motors and developed an array of power tools used worldwide today. The company produces tools for a variety of purposes, from tools for DIY jobs to outdoor adventure products.
As any handyman knows, no job is done right without the correct equipment. Luckily, Makita is dedicated to performance across all its products, including gloves. Its gloves come in a range of materials and have undergone thorough performance tests. Picking the right pair for your next job is crucial to work safely and minimize your chance of injury.
Pick an appropriate material for your work
The type of Makita gloves you buy strongly depends on your working environment. Makita offers gloves for all working conditions, whether mild or harsh. What's guaranteed is that Makita gloves offer both comfort and flexibility for all types of work.
If you're seeking a pair of gloves for renovating your home or DIY work, Makita's T-04189 driver gloves are a great choice. The gloves are made with Durahide leather, known for its extra resistance and flexibility. The material develops a snug fit over time by adapting to your hands' shape. The material is also water-resistant, making it great for yard maintenance.
If you're an electronics manufacturer, you can opt for gloves with FitKnit technology. This material offers enhanced flexibility for expert precision. Choosing the right glove size is important to ensure a proper fit. You can find Makita's glove sizing guide on their official website.
For more intense work, Makita offers two gloves in its impact demolition range. Its T-04139 nitrile-coated gloves offer strong protection with an ANSI-rated cut level of A7. This makes the gloves a strong contender for working with blades or performing heavy metal stamping. The gloves also offer touchscreen compatibility and are oil and fluid-resistant. Another option is Makita's T-04276 impact gloves, which offer extra thermoplastic rubber for better protection and grip.
Determine the level of protection you'll need
Choosing the level of protection is an essential step when buying Makita gloves, especially if you're working with heavy machinery or rough materials. Every pair of Makita gloves is tested.
Maktia determines protection ratings for its gloves using standards from the American National Standard Institute (ANSI.) This protection rating is essential if you're working with glass and metals. Makita assigns levels to four categories for its gloves: abrasion, cut, impact, and puncture. The ratings give a great insight into what features offer protection to keep you safe from injuries.
If you're working with blades, Makita's T-04139 offers a high cut level and strong abrasion resistance with an ANSI-rated abrasion level of 3. The T-04151 gloves are a great pick for milder work conditions, offering maximum comfort and flexibility. These are a great pick for work around the house.
Picking the right Makita gloves depends on the intensity of your next work project. For work involving machinery, heavy objects, or blades, safety is a priority. But for general-purpose and DIY work, there is still a range of options designed for a comforting fit, so you can make your next project feel less like hard work.