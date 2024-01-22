How To Access Fast Start On Your Roku Device

Roku devices have become a mainstay in the cord-cutting arsenal of millions around the world. The streaming stick and smart TVs make it easy for users to organize all of their favorite channels and access a wide range of streaming services in one place. From Netflix to Hulu and lesser-known free channels, Roku is a one-stop shop for home entertainment. As if all of that wasn't enough, the device also has one of the best power management systems available on a Smart TV. When your Roku TV detects prolonged inactivity, it goes into standby mode, saving energy and potentially reducing electricity costs.

However, once your TV goes into standby mode, you won't be able to do things like using voice assistant or casting media from a mobile device. The good news is that there's a workaround called Fast TV Start. This opt-in feature lets you quickly wake your TV from standby mode so you can get back to streaming without delay. The biggest drawback to using Fast TV Start is that it uses more power than regular standby mode. But for many, the trade-off is worth it because when Fast TV Start is enabled, you can also listen to music with the screen off, cast videos, and use voice commands to control your TV, making it a feature well worth using.