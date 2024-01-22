How To Access Fast Start On Your Roku Device
Roku devices have become a mainstay in the cord-cutting arsenal of millions around the world. The streaming stick and smart TVs make it easy for users to organize all of their favorite channels and access a wide range of streaming services in one place. From Netflix to Hulu and lesser-known free channels, Roku is a one-stop shop for home entertainment. As if all of that wasn't enough, the device also has one of the best power management systems available on a Smart TV. When your Roku TV detects prolonged inactivity, it goes into standby mode, saving energy and potentially reducing electricity costs.
However, once your TV goes into standby mode, you won't be able to do things like using voice assistant or casting media from a mobile device. The good news is that there's a workaround called Fast TV Start. This opt-in feature lets you quickly wake your TV from standby mode so you can get back to streaming without delay. The biggest drawback to using Fast TV Start is that it uses more power than regular standby mode. But for many, the trade-off is worth it because when Fast TV Start is enabled, you can also listen to music with the screen off, cast videos, and use voice commands to control your TV, making it a feature well worth using.
How to use Fast Start on Your Roku device
Getting started with Fast TV Start is a straightforward process. When you're done, you'll be able to wake up your device quickly or listen to music, podcasts, and local radio even when the screen is off.
Follow these steps to activate Fast Start on your Roku device:
- Turn on your Roku TV.
- Press the Home button on your Roku remote to access the home screen.
- Scroll through the menu options until you get to Settings.
- Under the System menu, select Power.
- Under Power, select Fast TV Start.
- Press the OK button to select Enable Fast TV Start.
You can check to see if Fast TV Start is working correctly by turning off your TV and using a voice command to see if the TV wakes up quickly. With Fast TV Start enabled, you can use voice commands to wake your Roku TV or tell it to do something else, like play a Podcast, stream a local news channel, or open a specific app faster than with the standard TV startup.