Amazon Now Lets You Make AI Images With Your Fire TV
Back in 2023, at the AWS re:Invent event, Amazon debuted the Titan Image Generator, an AI-powered image generation tool. This tool could be used to both customize existing images or create entirely new ones from scratch using a text prompt. Amazon has been training the device on user input since then, and apparently, it's become smart enough that it can be used on supported Amazon-branded devices. In other words, you can use your Fire TV to make AI images.
Amazon announced today on its news blog that the Titan Image Generator is being added to the base functionality of supported Fire TVs in the form of the AI Art feature. Rather than a text prompt, though, the Titan Image Generator is now controlled via Alexa voice input. Just request what you want to see through a connected Fire TV remote, and the Titan Image Generator will cook up a batch of fresh images based on your prompt for you to peruse and save to your Amazon account.
How to use AI image generation on your Fire TV
The AI Art feature is part of the Ambient Experience feature suite, which is available on Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Ambient Experience suite is intended to turn your Fire TV into a one-stop shop for interesting features and information, including art galleries, weather reports, and more.
Using the AI Art feature is as simple as opening the Ambient Experience menu and then speaking a prompt into your Alexa-enabled Fire TV remote. For example, if you wanted to see an image of Stonehenge against a sunset backdrop, you would press the voice command button on your Fire TV remote and say, "Alexa, create an image of Stonehenge at sunset."
After a brief processing period, you'll be presented with up to four generated images on your Fire TV screen. Additionally, you'll be offered several modifier buttons to tweak your images further, such as pixel art, colored pencils, oil paints, and more. Once you've got an image you like, just click on it, and you can save it to your Amazon account and use it as your Fire TV's background.
Amazon is encouraging users to submit feedback on the feature so it can continue to refine the Titan Image Generator and its creations. To submit feedback, click either the thumbs up or thumbs down button that appears when selecting an AI Art-generated image.