Amazon Now Lets You Make AI Images With Your Fire TV

The AI Art feature is part of the Ambient Experience feature suite, which is available on Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Ambient Experience suite is intended to turn your Fire TV into a one-stop shop for interesting features and information, including art galleries, weather reports, and more.

Using the AI Art feature is as simple as opening the Ambient Experience menu and then speaking a prompt into your Alexa-enabled Fire TV remote. For example, if you wanted to see an image of Stonehenge against a sunset backdrop, you would press the voice command button on your Fire TV remote and say, "Alexa, create an image of Stonehenge at sunset."

After a brief processing period, you'll be presented with up to four generated images on your Fire TV screen. Additionally, you'll be offered several modifier buttons to tweak your images further, such as pixel art, colored pencils, oil paints, and more. Once you've got an image you like, just click on it, and you can save it to your Amazon account and use it as your Fire TV's background.

Amazon is encouraging users to submit feedback on the feature so it can continue to refine the Titan Image Generator and its creations. To submit feedback, click either the thumbs up or thumbs down button that appears when selecting an AI Art-generated image.