Who Makes Toyota Oil? (And Is It Really Any Different?)

When it comes to motor oil, there's no shortage of brands from which to choose. Anyone who's ever been to an auto parts store or even passed the automotive section in Walmart knows how confusing it can be to pick a jug of oil off a shelf that features dozens of options. From high-end performance oils to cheaper alternatives for daily drivers, selecting the right engine oil can be stressful, to say the least. To make things even more complex, car manufacturers tend to produce their own lines of automotive fluids, including motor oil. Toyota is no different.

If you're a Toyota owner, you may wonder whether you should fill your engine with genuine Toyota oil and if it's worth the trouble to hunt down the manufacturer's brand. It's true that you can't go wrong using the manufacturer's preferred fluids, but that doesn't automatically mean that off-brand fluids are harmful to your car. In fact, in many cases, purchasing a generic brand might just be the best choice for your vehicle and your wallet.