All About Constance Nunes From 'Car Masters: Rust To Riches'

The Netflix show "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" is now in its fifth season. Whether you enjoy watching the motley crew of Gotham Garage as they rebuild cars and trucks in their Temecula, California garage depends on whether you're watching it for the actual rebuilds, or if you're in it for the drama.

Perusing Reddit forums gets you a litany of comments saying the show is scripted or "absolute trash," while reviews on its IMDB page wax and wane about "workmanship issues" and the cars themselves not being any good. Still, others say it's fun to watch, really enjoy seeing car stuff on Netflix, and the crew has excellent chemistry that leaves you wanting more.

Despite what side you may land on, Gotham's cast of characters does provide viewers with a lot of drama, and almost everyone enjoys seeing Constance Nunes in particular. As the only female in an otherwise male-dominated world, Nunes is more than just a pretty face. She's actually the team's "Engine Specialist," with the credentials to back it up.

Her dad was a drag car racer and grew up building cars her entire life. Nunes has over 16 years of experience wrenching on cars in hot rod shops, dealership service departments (Ford, Acura, Audi, BMW), and chop shops, so — incoming pun intended — she has the chops. It also shouldn't be surprising that she knows her way around the racetrack, having competed in the Targa Trophy and The Gumball 3000 Rally as a professional driver.