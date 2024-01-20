All About Constance Nunes From 'Car Masters: Rust To Riches'
The Netflix show "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" is now in its fifth season. Whether you enjoy watching the motley crew of Gotham Garage as they rebuild cars and trucks in their Temecula, California garage depends on whether you're watching it for the actual rebuilds, or if you're in it for the drama.
Perusing Reddit forums gets you a litany of comments saying the show is scripted or "absolute trash," while reviews on its IMDB page wax and wane about "workmanship issues" and the cars themselves not being any good. Still, others say it's fun to watch, really enjoy seeing car stuff on Netflix, and the crew has excellent chemistry that leaves you wanting more.
Despite what side you may land on, Gotham's cast of characters does provide viewers with a lot of drama, and almost everyone enjoys seeing Constance Nunes in particular. As the only female in an otherwise male-dominated world, Nunes is more than just a pretty face. She's actually the team's "Engine Specialist," with the credentials to back it up.
Her dad was a drag car racer and grew up building cars her entire life. Nunes has over 16 years of experience wrenching on cars in hot rod shops, dealership service departments (Ford, Acura, Audi, BMW), and chop shops, so — incoming pun intended — she has the chops. It also shouldn't be surprising that she knows her way around the racetrack, having competed in the Targa Trophy and The Gumball 3000 Rally as a professional driver.
Definitely not just a pretty face
Nunes has her own muscle car restoration business called CARS By Constance, a shop she built through her passion for automobiles. Using her fame, she helps other women pursue their dreams by creating opportunities in the industry. Her primary focus is building and restoring classic American muscle cars and hot rods, specializing in '60s era Ford Mustangs, including her very own "Babystang."
When not in the garage, Nunes has modeled professionally for Javanan Magazine, and appeared in numerous ads for Jockey, Motorola, Wrangler, and Feral Cosmetics, as well as being a car model at prestigious motor sports events. She's also appeared in music videos for Enrique Iglesias and Paris Hilton, and performed stunt work in "Dodgeball" and the "Bring It On" films. More recently, she partnered with major automotive brands such as VP Racing Fuels, Mickey Thompson Tires, Edelbrock, and Rockstar Performance Garage.
In fact, while working with Rockstar Performance Garage, she helped owner Nic Ashby complete the build on a real-life version of a virtual vehicle found in the "Cyberpunk 2077" video game, which starred Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand. Interestingly enough, Reeves is a huge motorcycle nut and all around gearhead. Reeves not only co-founded Arch Motorcycles, but also managed to get Porsche to build him a custom 911.
One of the many cars available in the game is a "Quadra Type-66," which inspired the real-life "Quadra" Mustang built from a 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback. Given her penchant for Mustangs, it's understandable why Nunes wanted to be part of the build.