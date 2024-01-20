Why You Should Always Check Where Your Power Tools Are Made

According to internet urban legends, Nutella tastes different in Europe than in the United States. It's not that the difference is slight and barely noticeable. The theory goes that European Nutella is superior in virtually every way. In fact, some American fans of the world's most famous sweet spread go to great lengths to obtain the "original" and are willing to pay a lot more for it than they ever would for the Nutella at their local store. It's the same with power tools, sort of.

If you regularly work with power tools, you know that the quality and performance can vary widely depending on the brand: some manufacturers consistently deliver, and others fall short. But it has long been speculated that certain brands provide only their highest-quality products in specific markets and that where the product was made can make all the difference in terms of quality. This may not be entirely true, but it's not completely false either.