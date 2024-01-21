Colossal Cadillac: A Look At The World's Longest Car

When it comes to luxury on wheels, no one arguably does it better than Cadillac, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that a vehicle crafted from not one, not two, but six 1976 El Dorado limousines would serve not only as an experience that anyone lucky enough to take it for a spin would deem a worthwhile and memorable endeavor but also shockingly enough solidifies its place in history as a record-breaking ride unlike any in its class.

The extraordinary Cadillac limousine known as the American Dream was the work of renowned car customizer Jay Ohrberg. His bold and daring vision was not just to build any run-of-the-mill limo but to create an unparalleled symbol of luxury and extravagance. When he finally completed this masterpiece in 1986, it was measured at an impressive 18.28 meters or 60 feet in length, making it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest car in the world.

The ambitious automotive anomaly became quite popular, even getting Hollywood's attention with a few appearances in movies. But the mechanical mastermind was far from finished yet because Ohrberg took things to a whole other level when he extended the vehicle to an astounding 30.5 meters or 100 feet, breaking his own record. Eventually, however, it fell out of the spotlight and into disarray as it went unused for some time, succumbing to what would seem to be an unsalvageable state.

It looked as if there was no saving the record-breaking transport, and the once vibrant epitome of excess and class was destined to rot away. But fate would go on to have different plans for the extra-long Cadillac custom job, and the American Dream was far from over.