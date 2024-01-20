Here's Some Basic Mods To Level Up Your SN95 Mustang

The fourth-generation Ford Mustang SN95 went on sale in late 1993. It came with a brand-new retro-inspired body and an updated Fox-4 chassis, inherited from its third-gen Fox Mustang predecessor. The SN95 Mustang got a restyled body for the 1999 model year, and is popularly known as the New Edge Mustang. The changes include more potent V8 engines, and the addition of hardcore Bullitt, Mach 1, and Cobra variants by 2004.

Under the hood of an SN95 Mustang is a 3.8-liter V6 or a 4.9-liter 215-horsepower V8 motor, mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Ford introduced its 4.6-liter modular V8 in 1996, while V6-powered New Edge Mustangs got a more potent 260-horsepower V8, or a 190-horsepower V6.

The power figures are low by modern standards — 2024 Mustangs with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder engine have 315 horsepower to play with — but the aftermarket tuning scene is overflowing with basic mods to unleash more muscle from your SN95 pony car.