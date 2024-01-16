Here's What Infiniti's Most Popular Model Names Mean

Some car companies put a lot of time and effort into creating names for their vehicles that will stick in the minds of consumers everywhere. Just think about a brand like Toyota. They have the Tacoma, the Tundra, the Camry, the Prius, the Corolla, the Highlander, the Sienna, and the RAV4. You say any of those names and know exactly which vehicle that is. Not every car company uses this tactic in naming vehicles, though. Some make it needlessly difficult to keep track of which car is which, and few exemplify that better than Infiniti.

The luxury arm of Nissan isn't the only company that uses a combination of letters and numbers to distinguish between the various vehicles of its line, but it has certainly taken things to the most extreme. The company currently has five automobiles in production, and every single one begins with a Q, followed by a two-digit number or an X and then a two-digit number.

This decision was made a little over 10 years ago for the 2014 model year. Before that, Infiniti had several letters to indicate different models, such as G and M, but now, it is all Q. The question becomes: why only Q?