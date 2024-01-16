5 Free Excel Templates For Budgeting Monthly Expenses

Most people know and have used Microsoft Excel to some extent, whether that be keeping track of a daily itinerary or creating a calendar for meal planning. There are so many well-known and also unusual ways you can use Excel —you can even create Sudoku puzzles. One common way that people can take advantage of using Excel is to budget monthly expenses. However, there are more ways to do it than simply typing out block by block what you owe and save.

Microsoft offers a plethora of Excel shortcuts and templates for monthly budgeting to get you excited about being financially responsible. It also helps you stick to your plan because many are so visual with pie charts and graphs to help you see where your money is going and if you need to reevaluate your spending habits. Best of all, there's no need to worry about trying to learn any Excel formulas — the templates come ready for you to plug in all your budgeting information. Below are five free-to-use Excel templates to help you get on the right financial track.