This Self-Eating Rocket Could Clean Up The Space Trash Problem Before It Even Starts

The commercialization of space is in full swing right now, and the pace of competitive innovation is so feverish that even agencies like NASA are outsourcing their missions to private names like SpaceX. However, there's a fundamental problem with more space exploration, one that has conjured up a massive waste management conundrum without a concrete solution in sight.

Right now, the Earth's orbit is home to millions of junk pieces originating from decommissioned rockets, collision events, and more. However, the risks posed by them are even bigger: Damage to satellites, triggering collision events, increasing the complexity (and therefore, the cost) of space missions, obstructing Earth-based observations, and of course, the possibility of a Kessler event. Of course, it won't exactly be cheap to get all that junk towed away, or brought back to Earth.

Before remedial missions can be sent out into space, scientists need to solve the high cost of these travels in the first place. A team at Glasgow University is working on an ambitious idea that solves both problems in one go: self-eating, or self-consuming rockets. The idea is exactly what the name suggests — build a rocket that eats its own body for fuel and leaves little to no leftovers floating in space.