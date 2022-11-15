Here's How Spacecraft Maneuver Around Space Debris

Space debris exists in huge abundance around the Earth's outer atmosphere and beyond it. Space debris is made up of a variety of different materials, and some is the result of human exploration. Other objects come about as a result of natural collisions, like asteroids, comets, and other natural satellites.

Whether manmade or not, space debris poses an inherent risk to the continued exploration of these outer limits beyond our world. Cal Tech reports that rockets need to attain speeds of around 17,600 miles per hour in order to be put into orbit around the Earth. In comparison, some of Major League Baseball's highest-velocity pitchers can throw just over 100 miles an hour (105.2 is the hardest throw recorded, according to the MLB), and a ball's collision with the batter can result in broken bones or a concussion. Speed this up by about 250 times and the dangers that come along with space travel might begin to be imagined.

It's therefore critical that NASA and other spacefaring agencies around the globe make use of techniques that will protect equipment and personnel from the devastating effects of impact with even some of the smallest pieces of debris that exist out there in the void. Fortunately, some of the brightest minds on our planet work in the field of space exploration and travel, and they've developed a versatile toolbox for dealing with this constant threat.