How To Unmute Someone On Instagram: A Step-By-Step Guide

Instagram, like most social media apps, is a double-edged sword. While scrolling through your feed can bring endless entertainment, the algorithms don't always work in your favor, showing you posts from unfavorable and sometimes annoying accounts. Thankfully, that's where muting comes into play.

Muting someone gives you a break from their content, removing all their uploads from your feed. You'll still follow them, but you won't see any of their posts, stories, or reels. It's the perfect feature for any of those people you used to be friends with but aren't necessarily interested in keeping up with and don't want to unfollow out of courtesy — you know exactly who we mean. The best part? You can mute anyone on Instagram without them knowing, making it more anonymous than outright unfollowing or blocking an account, as there are ways to tell if someone blocked you on Instagram.

Eventually, though, you may have a change of heart, prompting you to unmute someone and start seeing their posts and messages again. Thankfully, there are a few different ways you can do this.