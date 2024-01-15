Here's How To Unmute Notes On The Instagram App
Notes on Instagram are billed as a way to share temporary short-form messages with your mutuals (though it does act up from time to time). They're not quite Stories and not really Direct Messages (DMs), but they sort of work as both.
Of course, the problem with features like Notes and Stories (or any form of social media, really) is that some accounts can be a bit too prolific. To the point that your feed and notifications are so clogged with one profile's words you can't always see what everyone else is posting. Or maybe you're just not interested in one particular account's fleeting updates and only want to see Posts. Regardless of your reasoning, you can always mute accounts or even just specific kinds of posts from them (like Notes). But what if you change your mind later?
It's relatively easy to mute a given account — or combination of post types from said account — and it's almost as simple to take said muting back. The process can become a little more complicated if you've muted a whole lot of profiles and only want to unmute a handful, because you'll need to remember who you want to unmute and sort through a proportionally sized list of names, but aside from that it's just a matter of a few taps (or clicks if you're on a computer).
Unmuting notes
You can't blanket-unmute all of the Instagram accounts you may have previously muted, but you do have options for unmuting them individually.
- If you know the name of the profile you want to unmute, tap the Search button (the magnifying glass) at the bottom of the screen and type it in. Select the muted account from the results.
- Tap Following (next to the Message button) on the profile page, then choose Mute from the menu that appears and turn off the Notes toggle.
- Alternatively, tap on the user profile icon at the bottom of the screen and select your Following count.
- Find the account you want to unmute, then tap the three dots (...) next to its name and select Mute from the pop-up menu.
- Turn off the toggle for Notes.
- If you're unsure of a muted account's name and don't want to dig through your Following list, go to your Profile page and tap the Menu button (three stacked horizontal lines) in the top-right corner and select Settings and privacy.
- Tap the Muted accounts option from the menu (the icon looks like a crossed-out bell), then tap the Unmute button next to each account you want to unmute. Then turn off the Notes toggle.
- To unmute in a browser, navigate to the muted account's profile page and select the Following drop-down menu, click on Mute, then turn off the Notes toggle.
Stories and Posts for individual accounts can also be muted or unmuted using the same steps.