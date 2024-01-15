Here's How To Unmute Notes On The Instagram App

Notes on Instagram are billed as a way to share temporary short-form messages with your mutuals (though it does act up from time to time). They're not quite Stories and not really Direct Messages (DMs), but they sort of work as both.

Of course, the problem with features like Notes and Stories (or any form of social media, really) is that some accounts can be a bit too prolific. To the point that your feed and notifications are so clogged with one profile's words you can't always see what everyone else is posting. Or maybe you're just not interested in one particular account's fleeting updates and only want to see Posts. Regardless of your reasoning, you can always mute accounts or even just specific kinds of posts from them (like Notes). But what if you change your mind later?

It's relatively easy to mute a given account — or combination of post types from said account — and it's almost as simple to take said muting back. The process can become a little more complicated if you've muted a whole lot of profiles and only want to unmute a handful, because you'll need to remember who you want to unmute and sort through a proportionally sized list of names, but aside from that it's just a matter of a few taps (or clicks if you're on a computer).