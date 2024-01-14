Why Some Of The Coolest Science Experiments Are Done In Space

There's a ton of science research that's done on the International Space Station, from space-specific research like looking into the effects of spaceflight on the human body or investigations into how to grow crops in orbit, to human health research like the development of new drugs and new drug delivery systems. But there's other work done there too, even into issues of fundamental physics.

Some of the most high-concept research is into quantum phenomena, using the unique microgravity environment of the space station to research the behavior of atoms in a way that wouldn't be possible on Earth's surface. A unique research instrument called the Cold Atom Laboratory makes it possible to cool atoms to almost absolute zero, the technical name for a temperature of zero kelvins or -459.67 Fahrenheit. This is the coldest temperature possible — when atoms are so cold that they essentially stop moving.

By cooling atoms down to within less than a degree of absolute zero, researchers can observe them in a state even colder than solids, which can be used for looking into all sorts of physics problems. "What we're doing with cold atom science in general is looking for and learning about new tools that nature gives us," said project scientist for the Cold Atom Lab, Jason Williams of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "It's like we've discovered a hammer and we're just starting to investigate all the ways we could use it."