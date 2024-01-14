Here's What It Means If Your iPhone Is Stuck On The Apple Logo

Like pretty much all forms of modern technology that relies on some form of computing, iPhones can and do lock up from time to time. Also like most modern devices, there are several kinds of hardware freezing you may encounter — it depends on what the problem is. However, your iPhone sticking on the Apple logo isn't quite the same as a mid-action freeze (i.e., whatever app or feature you're using causes the iPhone to stop responding to taps and hang on a static screen).

You're most likely to see the white Apple logo on a black screen when your iPhone is restarting or installing a new update, and if it doesn't go away, there is probably an issue with that process. In most cases, you can get around the frozen logo by restarting your iPhone and then re-attempting the update installation or data transfer in the hopes that whatever hiccup caused it the first time won't happen again. That said, this frustrating problem can sometimes be an indicator of bigger (hardware-related) issues. So if you attempt all of the methods below and your iPhone still won't load past the startup screen, be prepared to reach out to Apple for help.