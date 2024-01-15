Here's How Much Horsepower An Infiniti G35 Puts Out

For the past few decades, Infiniti automobiles have been the go-to vehicle for discerning drivers valuing luxury as much as power and performance. Between 2003 and 2009, the G35 sport sedan was arguably the jewel of the Infiniti fleet, with Motor Trend even naming it the '03 model their Car of the Year.

Honors and accolades like that helped make the G35 a hit for Infiniti, with consumers and critics admiring its clean lines, distinctive grille, and, of course, its powerful engine. The G35's reasonable price tag made it even more alluring to prospective buyers. Given that a base model of an '03 G35 could be had for well under $40,000, buyers were no doubt surprised by what the car was packing under the hood as each came fitted with Infiniti's VQ35 3.5-liter DOHC all-aluminum V-6 engine. The high-performance engine let the G35 push upwards of 280 horsepower.

That remained true until 2006, when the G35 got upgrades in design and under the hood. With minor modifications to the V6 engine, the '06 models and those that came after could push the horsepower closer to 300, if not beyond.