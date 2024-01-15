Here's How Much Horsepower An Infiniti G35 Puts Out
For the past few decades, Infiniti automobiles have been the go-to vehicle for discerning drivers valuing luxury as much as power and performance. Between 2003 and 2009, the G35 sport sedan was arguably the jewel of the Infiniti fleet, with Motor Trend even naming it the '03 model their Car of the Year.
Honors and accolades like that helped make the G35 a hit for Infiniti, with consumers and critics admiring its clean lines, distinctive grille, and, of course, its powerful engine. The G35's reasonable price tag made it even more alluring to prospective buyers. Given that a base model of an '03 G35 could be had for well under $40,000, buyers were no doubt surprised by what the car was packing under the hood as each came fitted with Infiniti's VQ35 3.5-liter DOHC all-aluminum V-6 engine. The high-performance engine let the G35 push upwards of 280 horsepower.
That remained true until 2006, when the G35 got upgrades in design and under the hood. With minor modifications to the V6 engine, the '06 models and those that came after could push the horsepower closer to 300, if not beyond.
The G35 laid the groundwork for future Infiniti coupes
With such impressive stats, it was hardly a surprise the Infinity G35 was so popular with the consumer set. Given the blend of power and performance, the vehicle also earned some love on several racing circuits, with drift racers powering G35s fit with super-charged engines when they hit the track.
The G35 love was not lost on Infiniti bosses. Though the automaker stopped production of the wildly popular car in 2008, the influence of Infiniti's first luxury coupe can be seen in several models the company manufactured in its wake. The evolution of the Infiniti coupe began the year after production stopped on the G35. It was replaced by the all-wheel drive G37. This clear-cut predecessor borrowed heavily from the G35's design while upgrading everything inside and out, including the V6 engine, which now boasted horsepower north of 330hp.
The Infiniti G37 gave way to the Q40 and the Q50, with vehicles each debuting largely cosmetic changes in style and engine build. According to the Infiniti website, the G35 would go on to inspire concept cars like the flashy 2010 Essence. In 2015, the G35 base would also serve as inspiration for one of Infiniti's current best sellers, the high-powered Q60 coupe. The Q60 is, of course, a stylishly evolved version of its predecessors, fit with all the bells and whistles modern drivers expect in an automobile. The vehicle also comes with a highly-evolved twin turbo V6 engine capable of pushing 400 hp, and that's an upgrade any driver can appreciate in a luxury vehicle.