What The Green Lights On Your Apple Watch Mean (And How To Turn Them Off)

From helping us plan our workouts to controlling our Apple TV, the Apple Watch has proven again and again that it's more than just a smartwatch. It's almost an extension of ourselves, accompanying us through every step of our day, from morning alarms to evening relaxation, adapting to our needs and habits. Many of us only take our watches off to charge them, just one example of how important they've become to our daily routines.

This wearable does so much that it's almost impossible to keep track of all its features. While the Apple Watch is popular, some things about it remain a mystery even to its most devoted users, with the green glowing LED lights on the back of the watch being chief among them.

These lights have left a question mark in the minds of many users, unsure of why Apple decided they needed to be exposed to a green glow on a regular basis. It turns out there's a good reason for those lights — they allow the watch's optical heart rate sensors to measure your heart rate.