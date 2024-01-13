What Happened To TekDry From Shark Tank Season 8?

Water is the mortal enemy of all things electronic. Virtually every one of us has — at one time or another — experienced the unadulterated terror that surges through the body when a cell phone drops in a body of water or a favorite beverage washes across a laptop.

Some might immediately concede the device's fate and bark out (ala Private Hudson, played by Bill Paxton in 1986's "Aliens"), "Game over, man!" Others might rush to plop the water-logged gadget into a bag of rice, hoping the urban myth somehow removes the dampness and fixes the frazzled internal components that fried. That's where TekDry comes in.

In October 2016, Adam Cookson and Craig Beinecke, two entrepreneurs from Denver, Colorado, appeared on "Shark Tank" (season 8, episode 3), hoping to secure $500,000 in exchange for 5% of their company. Their pitch to the Sharks included a few well-timed and well-received puns and a claim that 22 million cell phones are destroyed each year by water.

According to Cookson's LinkedIn page, he had a background in production within manufacturing environments (Toyota and Vestas) before getting involved with TekDry, while Beinecke worked in automated machine manufacturing (with Applied Control).

TekDry's LinkedIn page says it was founded in 2013, but other sources claim it was founded in 2014. Before appearing on the show, the company had already raised $2.2 million in funding and had units operating in 82 stores. After the episode aired, it announced it was expanding to 600 Staples stores nationwide.