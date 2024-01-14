5 Affordable Roadsters That Still Haven't Gone Out Of Style
A roadster isn't your typical daily driver, nor is it a great option if you're looking for a car that can cart your family around or hold heavy loads. However, a roadster is a car designed to give the driver a thrilling driving experience.
These two-door beauties are often confused with convertibles, but to the trained eye, they're easy to spot thanks to their two-seat design and sportier build. They typically have a lightweight construction that allows for quick steering and nimble handling, whether you're driving through city traffic or making tight turns on a winding road.
One of the downsides, however, is that roadsters typically carry a relatively higher price tag because they're seen as premium drivers. There are exceptions to this, but if you're looking for an affordable roadster that delivers style and performance, you're best off going with a used model that's in great condition that'll give you plenty of miles.
Honda S2000
A dependable addition to the roadster market, the Honda S2000 garnered a loyal following while it was in production. It was discontinued in 2009, nearly 10 years after its debut, but it continues to be highly regarded as evidenced by the relatively higher asking price (for a vehicle its age) in the used market.
The model featured a rather timeless and minimalistic design, which added to its appeal then, and continues to do so even now. Under the hood, this model packed a high-revving engine that made 240 horsepower, and could reach up to 9,000 RPM — all factors that make this car a great pick if you're looking for an exhilarating driving experience.
In the used market, you could find a 2001 Honda S2000 in the base trim for a little less than $20,000, but expect to pay closer to $25,000 or more if you're looking for a newer model in excellent condition.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
With a history spanning over three decades, no list of affordable yet stylish roadsters would be complete without mentioning the iconic Mazda MX-5 Miata. Designed and engineered with comfort in mind, the Miata delivers precise steering, responsive handling, and better control.
If you want to purchase the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata new, you should know that the base-spec Sport trim starts at $28,050, while the most expensive Grand Touring trim with all the bells and whistles starts at $33,050. There's also an intermediate Club variant available, which is priced at $31,550. All three trims are fitted with a SKYACTIV®-G 2.0 DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with VVT engine that produces 181 horsepower.
If you're looking to save money, you can opt for a used fourth-gen 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF. This model was designed with a retractable fastback roof, which combined the sporty experience of a roadster with the comfort and convenience of a hardtop. While prices vary, you should be able to find a well-maintained, used 2017 model for around $20,000.
Fiat 124 Spider
Good-looking and stylish, the Fiat 124 Spider debuted in 2016 and was an instant hit. While it is no longer in production, older models are sought after by auto enthusiasts in the used car market.
If you think the Fiat 124 Spider looks familiar, you're right, and that's because this model was built alongside the MX-5 Miata at one of Mazda's Japanese plants. The 124 Spider and the MX-5 share a platform, which means Fiat's roadster benefits from the same superior handling and balanced driving dynamics that made the MX-5 a favorite.
That said, although this model is jokingly referred to as the "Fiata," it isn't just a rebranded MX-5. The 2020 model came in three trim levels: the base-spec Classica, a better-equipped Lusso, and the Abarth performance version. All three trims were fitted with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine: the Classica and Lusso trims made 160 horsepower, while the Abarth made 164 horsepower.
If you're looking to purchase the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider, expect to pay at least $25,000 and potentially more if you'd like to opt for the Abarth trim.
MINI Cooper Roadster
The MINI Cooper Roadster, which was produced between 2012 and 2015, had a relatively short run compared to other models produced by the manufacturer, but nonetheless, it made an impact on the roadster-convertible market.
As is typical for vehicles in its class, the MINI Cooper Roadster offers sharp and precise handling, and the turbocharged engines provide the acceleration you might need to make your drive more thrilling. It was produced in three trims: Base, S, and JCW (John Cooper Works). You may be able to find the Base trim for as low as $16,000, making it a great option for those seeking an affordable model.
The 2015 Base trim is fitted with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 121 horsepower. The S trim offers significantly more power, delivering 181 horsepower thanks to its turbocharged version of the engine. The JCW trim is the zippiest of the three, producing 208 horsepower.
Chrysler Crossfire
Produced between 2004 and 2008, the Chrysler Crossfire is an older, often-overlooked model in the roadster-sports car market. One of the most notable facts about the Crossfire is that it was a Chrysler-Mercedes collaboration, and it actually uses the Mercedes SLK's 3.2-liter V6 engine.
The engine produces 215 horsepower, resulting in a vehicle that's nimble and quick on the road. Base trims were fitted with a six-speed manual transmission, but people who purchased the Limited trim were able to choose between a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic.
While the Mercedes underpinnings added to the premium feel and quality of this vehicle, the interiors left a lot to be desired, much like similar Chrysler models of the time. Still, given that used models can often be found priced under $10,000, the Crossfire is an option you shouldn't knock off your list if you're looking to purchase an affordable roadster that's stylish and has a unique history.