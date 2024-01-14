5 Affordable Roadsters That Still Haven't Gone Out Of Style

A roadster isn't your typical daily driver, nor is it a great option if you're looking for a car that can cart your family around or hold heavy loads. However, a roadster is a car designed to give the driver a thrilling driving experience.

These two-door beauties are often confused with convertibles, but to the trained eye, they're easy to spot thanks to their two-seat design and sportier build. They typically have a lightweight construction that allows for quick steering and nimble handling, whether you're driving through city traffic or making tight turns on a winding road.

One of the downsides, however, is that roadsters typically carry a relatively higher price tag because they're seen as premium drivers. There are exceptions to this, but if you're looking for an affordable roadster that delivers style and performance, you're best off going with a used model that's in great condition that'll give you plenty of miles.