Here's Why You Might Not Be Able To Deposit A Check On Cash App

For those who've grown up in the age of digital money transfers, the idea of paper checks may seem a bit anachronistic. While checks aren't the dominant means of moving large quantities of money around anymore, they still have their uses. For one thing, paper checks are easy to track (as long as you remember to balance your checkbook), and they're convenient for giving physical gifts of money on birthdays and holidays.

Popular money-handling services like Cash App offer the ability to deposit checks using the camera on your smartphone to accommodate those who still use checks. This process is known as Mobile Check Capture, and so long as you follow all the rules, it'll allow you to make your deposit from the comfort of your home, not to mention preserve a paper trail for the filing-minded. However, it's the rules mentioned above that you must pay special attention to; if your check doesn't fall within Cash App's regulations, you won't be able to make that deposit.