VinFast Announces New Mid-Size Electric Pickup Truck To Compete With Tesla And Rivian

VinFast is a relatively new auto manufacturer. It was established in 2017 and declared in 2021 that it would be an exclusively electric company by 2023. VinFast's primary focus has been on SUVs until now, so it's no stranger to making heavy-duty all-terrain vehicles, though this will be its first vehicle with a flatbed.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

We were able to visit the CES 2024 showcase in person, where we got an up-close-and-personal look at the upcoming electric pickup truck and its alluring, surprisingly practical design. Unfortunately, VinFast didn't have much to say about the model — as far as the powertrain specs are concerned — but it was happy to show off the bed design, which takes a space-conserving approach. In this case, the cabin can open up to increase the bed's total length, providing up additional space for those times you need to haul around longer items. That's the same general approach taken by Fisker with its Alakas EV pickup.

Many of the electric trucks that are currently on the market are larger, so a mid-sized vehicle like VinFast's new prototype could have a competitive edge among those who prefer a tighter form factor. Fans will have to wait for performance comparisons before they can really see how the Wild stacks up against offerings from Tesla and Rivian, but the design looks promising.