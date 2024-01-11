The Trick That'll Make It Easier To Keep Track Of Screws While Working On Your Motorcycle
If you're a motorcycle enthusiast, you likely work on your bike from time to time, whether for routine maintenance or custom modifications. One of the more challenging aspects of this hobby, however, is keeping track of minute components, like screws. This becomes especially challenging if you're dismantling parts that have screws of varying lengths.
While traditional ways to keep screws organized — like placing them in boxes and working in small batches — certainly work, they're not without limitations. For instance, the screws you carefully place in a box could get mixed up, making it hard for you to know which screw goes where. Likewise, working in small batches could slow down the process significantly, especially if you're working on a complete rebuild.
Well, there's one easy yet ingenious trick that you're likely yet to try. Not only does this trick help keep your screws organized, but it also ensures you're able to place the screws back exactly where they belong. All you need is some stationery and basic drawing skills.
Draw a screw map
This method of organizing the screws while you work on your motorcycle is straightforward and doesn't require any special tools. Be sure, however, to carry an A4-sized piece of paper and a pencil/marker. Optionally, carry some sticky tape.
To get started, you'll need to draw an outline of the part you are disassembling. Don't worry, this doesn't have to be a perfect recreation — a crude drawing will work just as well. Then, punch the screws through the paper in the corresponding spots as they appear in the actual part. If you're working on a motorcycle part that has multiple panels with screws on each of them, use separate sheets for each panel and label them to prevent any mix-ups.
Alternatively, if you can't or don't want to draw, use your smartphone to take a picture of the motorcycle part you're working on and print it out on an A4-sized sheet of paper. It's a bit more involved, but you can then use this as your visual guide and punch the screws through the image for future reference.
Why this simple trick works best
Organizing your motorcycle's screws this way is simple and efficient. The end result is a straightforward visual reference that will tell you where each screw belongs, making it closer to impossible for you to misplace the screws or bolt them to the wrong spots.
One reason why this method of organization works so well is that you can customize the map to your liking. For instance, if you're working on a project that will take more than a couple of days to complete, all you need to do is tape the screws to the sheet so they don't fall out or roll away. Likewise, if you have multiple panels and think the maps for each might get mixed up, use a different colored pen or marker to draw each map, so you know which sheet corresponds to which panel.
Put simply, whether you're a seasoned mechanic or a hobbyist, this approach simplifies the process of organizing various screws, and ensures you're able to reassemble the parts of your motorcycle with ease.