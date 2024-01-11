The Trick That'll Make It Easier To Keep Track Of Screws While Working On Your Motorcycle

If you're a motorcycle enthusiast, you likely work on your bike from time to time, whether for routine maintenance or custom modifications. One of the more challenging aspects of this hobby, however, is keeping track of minute components, like screws. This becomes especially challenging if you're dismantling parts that have screws of varying lengths.

While traditional ways to keep screws organized — like placing them in boxes and working in small batches — certainly work, they're not without limitations. For instance, the screws you carefully place in a box could get mixed up, making it hard for you to know which screw goes where. Likewise, working in small batches could slow down the process significantly, especially if you're working on a complete rebuild.

Well, there's one easy yet ingenious trick that you're likely yet to try. Not only does this trick help keep your screws organized, but it also ensures you're able to place the screws back exactly where they belong. All you need is some stationery and basic drawing skills.