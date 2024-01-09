Qualcomm And Bosch Team For New Platform That May Change The Way Automakers Build Cars

While consumer technology enthusiasts typically associate Qualcomm with its consumer-facing smartphone-focused chipsets, the truth is that the American chipmaker has several business interests outside of the smartphone space. Besides developing advanced connectivity technologies and modems, the company has also been working to establish itself as a player in the automotive segment.

Qualcomm's automotive aspirations could be judged from the fact that the chipmaker has a history of partnership with German automotive major Bosch on various fronts. The last time both these companies were in the news was in mid-2023 when they came together to invest in a new company that was working to promote the adoption of RISC-V technology in the automotive segment.

At CES 2024, these two long-time partners have again come together to introduce a central vehicle computer designed to handle infotainment and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functionalities on a single chip. This is a significant development for the automotive industry as a whole as it would negate the use of separate processors to handle both these critical functions.

The new cockpit and ADAS integration platform, developed by Bosch, utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip (SoC). The platform is built on the companies' existing partnership, which has previously focused on in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) projects.