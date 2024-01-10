6 Of The Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Face Apps
Individuality holds significant value. We do it with our fashion choices, and even our Smartphones get a touch of personalization, like getting pouches and customized phone cases to make our regular phones look different. But when it comes to compact smart devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch, options for customization are limited. You can change the color and texture of the straps and all, but that's about it. If you want to impress your pals and make your watch stand out in the crowd, you want to consider changing your watch face.
Now, the Galaxy Watch comes pre-installed with its set of faces, sure. However, exploring third-party applications gives you additional options, counting up to the thousands. These apps often offer a premium subscription for access to an extensive catalog of faces but also provide a selection of free watch faces, each with enough customization features to personalize your smart device.
Facer app
This was developed to provide epic watch faces, making it a go-to choice for millions of people seeking top-notch customization options. Facer seamlessly integrates with Samsung Galaxy watches, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience. Getting it is a breeze — just hit up the Google PlayStore, download, and install. Then, follow the user-friendly walkthrough process to pair your smartwatch with the app. Additionally, you'll need to install the Facer companion app on your smartwatch to synchronize the watch faces selected on the smartphone app with your device. Much like other apps in its category, Facer offers a premium subscription, priced at $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year, with the annual plan providing better overall value.
With the premium package, you unlock access to a vast collection of premium watch faces from various popular designers. There are no limits – download as many as you want. Plus, you get your hands on exclusive, limited-edition faces and no annoying ads in the app. Facer takes it up a step further with the Facer Creator Pro plan, featuring all the features of the standard premium plan. With this, you can unleash your inner creator by creating and publishing custom watch faces using the Facer Creator Studio. Moreover, creators can earn money from their unique watch faces if other users choose to purchase them.
WatchMaker
This application is compatible with any Wear OS smartwatch, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It is a powerful tool for watch face enthusiasts who want ultimate customization and access to a vast library of unique designs. You can get the app from the Apple AppStore, Google PlayStore, or the Galaxy Store. The free version of the WatchMaker app grants access to a large library of free watch faces but with basic customization options for most faces, limited downloads of premium faces per month, and you'll be dealing with ads popping up.
However, by opting for the premium plan, priced at $4.59 per month or $36.99 per year, users gain complete control over watch face customization, using features such as text, images, shaders, custom expressions, and more. Subscribers to the premium plan unlock access to an extensive collection of over 100,000 premium watch faces, along with 10,000+ watch hands and backgrounds designed by various creators, regular updates with fresh premium faces, custom animations for your watch face, advanced customization options for some free faces, the power to create your own faces with powerful design tools like the Facer app, an ad-free experience within the app and a bunch more useful features.
Minimal Watch Face
This app keeps it simple and clean, just like the name suggests. If you like minimalist designs without distractions, this watch face app is for you. The app provides a selection of styles featuring elegant fonts and color palettes for those who appreciate simplicity. While the free version offers a taste of this, it does come with limitations on customization options. Previously lacking a monthly or yearly premium subscription plan, the app formerly relied on in-app purchases and a one-time purchase plan to unlock all current and future premium faces.
However, following the app's acquisition by a new developer in 2023, it departed from this model and adopted a costly weekly subscription approach, priced at $16.36. This subscription unlocks extra features, customization options for specific free faces, and unique designs. On the bright side, it still rocks some cool minimalist designs and sets up easily. But it might not be the best bang for your buck compared to other apps. As of now, the Minimal Watch Faces app is compatible with WearOS 2 and WearOS 3 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.
Willow - Photo Watch Face
The distinctive feature of the Willow Photo Watch Face app is its ability to let users apply their photos or GIFs as their watch face without needing a premium plan. Even on the free plan, users can access basic customization features such as adjusting the date size, font style, font color, and text size for the digital clock.
Additionally, users can tap into an online library featuring high-quality photos as an alternative to using pictures from their gallery. The online photos and user-uploaded ones can be set on an auto image cycle, randomly changing from the Willow gallery every hour. This eliminates the need to open the app repeatedly for manual changes. For those opting to purchase a premium plan, there's a one-time fee of $2.00. According to the website, exclusive new features of the watch app will be accessible only to premium users. As of now, the only advantage of the premium plan is you get to display complications on your watch.
Bubble Cloud Wear OS Launcher
This playful app features animated bubble characters that change expressions and tell the time. It's a fun and lighthearted option for those who want something different. The free version of the app, however, does not include these animated characters. Instead, it provides a basic watch face featuring time and battery information. The functionality allowing you to unlock the "Living watch face" mode, offering a selection of animated Bubble characters with changing expressions and animations based on context such as the time of day, notifications, or your activity, is exclusively available with the Bubble Cloud Premium Key or through an in-app purchase.
Purchasing the key as a separate one-time purchase app unlocks benefits like removing those pesky upgrade reminders. Plus, the perks keep rolling in — no more limit on the number of App Bubble widgets (just one on the free version), you get to access "Contact Bubble Clouds" for quick contacts on your watch, and more. In-app purchases are available for those who prefer not to use a separate app to access premium features within the main app. Using this, prices for features like unlocking additional themes, customization options, and interactive watch face elements vary depending on what you're after. The Bubble app is not compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 1, 2, and 3, as they run on the Tizen OS. But it works with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6, specifically those operating on Wear OS 3 and newer versions.
Marine Commander Watch Face
This watch face not only makes your Samsung Galaxy Watch look cool with its bunch of designs but also brings practicality without the need for a premium subscription. With user satisfaction in mind, the Marine Commander Watch Face app offers all its watch faces and features for free. The only difference you'll get paying the full version at $1.99 is that you'll remove the subtly written demo text that's available on the bottom of the watch faces.
Speaking of practicality, this watch face offers comprehensive features, including time and date with different display options, weather info showing temperature, high/low, wind speed, sunrise/sunset times, fitness data like steps, distance, and calories burned, plus battery levels for both your phone and watch. Basic customization options for colors, fonts, and layout are also available. Like the Bubble Cloud Wear OS Launcher, this app only works on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 but is not compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 1, 2, and 3 because they run on the Tizen OS Operating System.