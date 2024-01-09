5 Great Apps For People Who Love To Learn About Space

So you love to take astrophotography pictures and learn about space at the same time. In that case, you might want to check out APOD — Astronomy Picture. Short for Astronomy Picture of the Day, APOD is inspired by NASA's initiative of the same name. It essentially shows you a different image of the cosmos every day, some from NASA's vast archive and others contributed by third-party individuals. Each photo comes complete with a short description of what it is and where it was from (submitted by an individual or taken by one of NASA's telescopes).

If you missed a day, you can tap the calendar icon at the upper left and backtrack to any date you're interested in. The APOD app also lets you bookmark specific images to your favorites page, share the image to your social media channels, and save any photo to your gallery should you want to use it as a wallpaper. You can add widget options to your home screen, too, so you can see the picture of the day without opening the app.

The best part is that you can enjoy the APOD app at zero cost; even better, you won't run into annoying ads while browsing the photos. If you have any astronomy images to share, you can head over to NASA's APOD submission page to send in your photos, and you might just find your image featured on the app one day!