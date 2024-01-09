Mercedes Is Bringing Dolby Atmos Audiobooks And Podcasts To Its Cars

Get ready for your favorite podcast host to chat with you from the passenger seat or the latest audiobook to fill the cabin with a surround soundscape, with Mercedes-Benz announcing support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio for recordings from Audible and Amazon Music. The announcement at CES 2024 skips the usual cool-but-hardly-necessary gadgetry of the annual tech show, focusing instead on one of the most common diversions drivers enjoy: audiobook playback.

Dolby Atmos support is already a feature of select Mercedes-Benz vehicles, bringing spatial sound into the cabin (albeit usually demanding an optional audio system upgrade first) through providers like Apple Music. Vehicles with the Burmester 4D and 3D Surround System — available on Mercedes vehicles with the newest generation of MBUX infotainment — will be eligible for the spatial audio audiobook update first.

Native apps for Audible and Amazon Music running on MBUX will support Dolby Atmos versions of not only music but also audiobooks, Originals, and podcasts (assuming such a version exists). The result, Mercedes says, will be podcasts and audiobook narration that feel like they're actually in the vehicle with you.