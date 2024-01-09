TF Card: What Is It, And What's It Used For?

From smartphones and tablets, to drones and portable gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, our devices never seem to have enough internal storage. That's why so many of us turn to external storage solutions to expand our devices' memory.

TF cards — short for "TransFlash" cards — are one of the most common choices for those who need to free up space on their devices. These tiny flash memory cards were developed as an alternative to SD cards, offering ample storage capacity in a smaller package.

If the name TF card still doesn't ring a bell, that's because you probably know them by their more popular name — micro secure digital cards, aka microSD cards. SanDisk released the first TF cards in 2004, and they were renamed microSD cards when the SD association acquired the technology later that year. This ensured broader compatibility, and gave the portable storage device the name recognition it needed to reach a larger consumer base.