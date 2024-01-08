How To Troubleshoot 'Discord JavaScript Error' On Windows

While it started as an app primarily used for gamers to communicate via VoIP, Discord has since grown to be used worldwide by many organizations and social groups to connect and share information. Just like we all feel about the other essential apps we use daily, those relying on Discord usually would prefer not to be bothered with confusing error messages or forced to debug the software.

A common issue many encounter is the JavaScript error message that reads, "A JavaScript error occurred in the main process," followed by a bunch of random file names. This error code is incredibly frustrating and could be pretty confusing — even if you are tech-savvy. JavaScript is just one of the many programming languages that Discord uses, which means it's not uncommon for JavaScript errors to occur, leaving people with little to no solution to the frustrating issue.

Luckily, like many other software errors, you can try several solutions to troubleshoot the Discord JavaScript error on Windows. Some of these are as simple as restarting the program, while others require deleting temporary files and reinstalling the app.