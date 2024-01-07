11 Online Chat Alternatives That Don't Come With Omegle's Baggage

This past November, Omegle shut down. For many, Omegle was a site where you could hop on and be connected with an assortment of strangers and chat over text or video. Of course, that idea has some major negatives. Namely, letting complete strangers of all types meet on a mostly unmoderated site, with the option available to surf through a completely unmoderated side.

Unfortunately, many users on Omegle encountered harrowing results, with the least sinister of them being flashed by strangers. Things only get worse from there. In 2021, a young woman sued Omegle for an incident that occurred when she was 11. Said incident involved her being matched on Omegle with a serial predator. The girl's abuse over the internet at the hands of the predator lasted for nearly four years.

And that's far from the only case. There are many stories of young people encountering harrowing situations on Omegle. The aforementioned lawsuit made a big point to showcase the "defective design" and lack of proper warnings on the site. The lawsuit highlights that the site only had a warning that any user must be 18 or over, or be 13 and up with parental supervision. However, there was no actual gateway beyond that. To use Omegle, you didn't even need to verify your age.

With all that baggage in mind, surely there are other similar services that don't carry quite the same risk. Good news is — there is. In fact, there are plenty of online chat alternatives that don't come with the issues that Omegle faced. What makes a good service depends on what you value in a site like Omegle, but generally, the safer, the better. A simple user interface goes a long way as well, as Omegle was a very easy site to use.