Tinder's Latest Subscription Could Cost You A Whopping $500 A Month, Here's Why

Match Group has introduced a new uber-luxe subscription tier for its premium dating app that puts BMW's heated seat subscription to shame. Called Tinder Select, this new tier is only for the app's most dedicated users and will cost $500 per month. For online dating connoisseurs who seek to avoid the hassles of monthly payments, they can drop a modest $6,000 for Tinder Select's annual plan.

According to Bloomberg, Tinder Select was offered to "less than 1% of Tinder users" and the company will open applications for its VIP subscription in a staggered fashion. So far, there are no details on whether Tinder will keep it limited to select markets, or if it will target a global push.

As far as features, Tinder Select will serve as a VIP Search system, but what it does remains a mystery. If one were to take a guess, it would only provide matches among an elite group or offer deeper controls over the matching specs. There will be a handful of other features that aren't available with Tinder's cheaper subscription plans, but details remain slim. SlashGear has reached out to Match Group for more information and will update this story as it unfolds.