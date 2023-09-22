Tinder's Latest Subscription Could Cost You A Whopping $500 A Month, Here's Why
Match Group has introduced a new uber-luxe subscription tier for its premium dating app that puts BMW's heated seat subscription to shame. Called Tinder Select, this new tier is only for the app's most dedicated users and will cost $500 per month. For online dating connoisseurs who seek to avoid the hassles of monthly payments, they can drop a modest $6,000 for Tinder Select's annual plan.
According to Bloomberg, Tinder Select was offered to "less than 1% of Tinder users" and the company will open applications for its VIP subscription in a staggered fashion. So far, there are no details on whether Tinder will keep it limited to select markets, or if it will target a global push.
As far as features, Tinder Select will serve as a VIP Search system, but what it does remains a mystery. If one were to take a guess, it would only provide matches among an elite group or offer deeper controls over the matching specs. There will be a handful of other features that aren't available with Tinder's cheaper subscription plans, but details remain slim. SlashGear has reached out to Match Group for more information and will update this story as it unfolds.
We could see it coming from afar
Tinder originally announced plans to launch a subscription plan that could cost about $500 in April. Back then, Tinder's chief product officer Mark Van Ryswyk told Fast Company that the upcoming tier was in development under the codename "Tinder Vault." There were rumors that it would offer "quality matches" and an "even more fun experience" to folks who take online dating very seriously.
But the foundations for Tinder Select were laid a while ago. In 2017, the namesake progenitor of Tinder Select was launched as a secretive spin-off app targeted at affluent users such as rich executives, supermodels, and their highly desirable ilk. In July last year, Match Group acquired The League, an exclusive invite-only dating app that charges $1,000 per week and takes a highly selective approach to its dating pool comprising of ambitious folks with long-term goals towards relationships.
"We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections," Ryswyk was quoted as saying regarding Tinder Select. He adds that the company only expects a small number of users to cough up $500 in monthly fees for online dating, but didn't go into details about what exactly makes Tinder Select worth the jump from its cheapest Plus tier that costs $7.99 per month, or its $26.99 per month Platinum option.