Here's How Much A 1998 Toyota Supra Turbo Is Worth Today
No real Japanese sports car enthusiast can talk about the cars of the late 20th century without mentioning the Supra. It's Toyota innovation and peak engineering, resulting in a car that has remained relevant from the age of rotary engines to now when AI is making its way onto our dashboards. One would like to say the Mk IV Supra is an understated supercar, but pop culture (and the Fast and Furious) has helped elevate this car to an iconic role, and it has become a major eyecatcher for any collector worth their salt.
Among the lineup of mouth-watering Supras, you'll find 1998 standing proudly in the ranks. This fourth-generation Supra, a not-so-distant descendant of the Toyota Celica Supra, came at a time when Toyota was wrapping up sales of Supras in the United States. The Mark IV Supras were pleasant deviations from the boxier old Celica style and had the power to back it up.
While the base 1998 Toyota Supra had a 3.0-liter engine that produced 220 hp, the Turbo is really where the numbers get crazy. As the name implies, the Supra Turbo had forced induction sequential twin turbos that stacked an extra 100 hp, bringing it up to 320. The base model coupe and the Turbo were sold side by side as trim options. But, as you might have guessed, the Supra Turbo is worth more than its standard counterpart. The question, though, is how much does it go for now?
The 1998 Supra Turbo's pricing then vs. now
When Toyota launched this Supra in 1998, it sold it with a starting MSRP of about $32,000 for the base two-door hatchback and around $41,000 for the Turbo. At first glance, you might gasp at how cheap it is, but let's not forget that it's been a quarter of a century since. Inflation and purchasing power have changed mightily over the last 20-odd years. For better context, $41,000 in 1999 has the same value as $76,600 today, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' CPI Inflation Calculator. For additional context, this is how much a brand-new 2024 Porsche 712 Cayman Style Edition trim costs. Perhaps it was too expensive, which added poor sales to the Mk IV Supra's historical facts.
Entering the used market, though, you begin to see just how coveted 1998 Supra Turbos (or Supras generally) are. On Cars.com, there are only four of them for sale as of this moment, with an average price of $137,600. Unlike most cars, this Supra has appreciated with age and even beat inflation for a value-based profit. Most of the listed cars have over 70,000 miles on the odometer still sell for the same as a brand-new 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera or Mercedes AMG GT. The ones with even lower mileage might be closer to $200,000. Getting one might just be a good long-term investment based on these upward price trends.
Additional interesting pricing statistics you might want to know
We ran a Hagerty Vehicle Valuation report on this Mk IV, and there are some interesting pricing stats you should know. Clearly, the Supra is far more coveted if in pristine condition, seeing as it could go for around $262,000. However, finding a Mark IV Supra Turbo that has never been driven is only a notch easier than finding a unicorn. But they do exist, seeing as the report indicates that a Turbo from 1993 to 1998 has gone for $550,000 before.
Barely-driven Mk IV Turbos in excellent condition are a little closer to the Cars.com average at about $166,000. In fact, if you add hidden fees and transportation costs, the $137,000 we listed earlier might end up closer to that $160,000 ballpark.
For the buyers who simply wish to own one regardless of the condition, the report states you could get one in good condition for about $75,000 and one in "fair" condition for $44,100. The cheapest reported here has sold for $16,960, but again, the chances you'll run into that deal are generously low. However, the graph here shows that the Turbos are going through a slump this new year, so it might be a good time to watch the market.
You could expand your horizons a little and try to import an Mk IV from Japan. But it will cost you at least $2,000 extra, and it's a lot more complicated than it seems. Make sure to consult an expert before you do it.