Here's How Much A 1998 Toyota Supra Turbo Is Worth Today

No real Japanese sports car enthusiast can talk about the cars of the late 20th century without mentioning the Supra. It's Toyota innovation and peak engineering, resulting in a car that has remained relevant from the age of rotary engines to now when AI is making its way onto our dashboards. One would like to say the Mk IV Supra is an understated supercar, but pop culture (and the Fast and Furious) has helped elevate this car to an iconic role, and it has become a major eyecatcher for any collector worth their salt.

Among the lineup of mouth-watering Supras, you'll find 1998 standing proudly in the ranks. This fourth-generation Supra, a not-so-distant descendant of the Toyota Celica Supra, came at a time when Toyota was wrapping up sales of Supras in the United States. The Mark IV Supras were pleasant deviations from the boxier old Celica style and had the power to back it up.

While the base 1998 Toyota Supra had a 3.0-liter engine that produced 220 hp, the Turbo is really where the numbers get crazy. As the name implies, the Supra Turbo had forced induction sequential twin turbos that stacked an extra 100 hp, bringing it up to 320. The base model coupe and the Turbo were sold side by side as trim options. But, as you might have guessed, the Supra Turbo is worth more than its standard counterpart. The question, though, is how much does it go for now?