What Does Nudge Mean On TikTok (And What Does It Do)?

TikTok is the latest social media application to have the world in a chokehold. Like MySpace (which you can still find your profile on), Facebook, and those that came before, it borrows many features from its predecessors. While the TikTok Shop, your "For You" page, and direct messages are all social media staples, TikTok also revived a once-forgotten feature with nudges.

"Nudge" on TikTok is essentially a new version of poking a friend on Facebook. "Nudging" your favorite TikTok creators sends them an alert, saying you'd like them to go live, and they can either ignore it or start live streaming. Of course, many content creators likely won't respond directly to fans' requests, but the nudge lets them know that people are interested in seeing more live streams from them.

TikTok users can also nudge their friends. If one of your mutuals takes too long to open one of your messages, you can "nudge" them directly in the conversation to get their attention. TikTok then sends them a notification, alerting them to check their direct messages. This way, they'll either get back to you quickly or open the hundreds of TikToks you sent them a week ago. On the other hand, if someone keeps nudging you, you know which pesky user accounts to block.