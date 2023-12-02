How To Block Pesky User Accounts On TikTok

Most people who use TikTok do so through the mobile app, be it iPhone or Android. After all, this is a platform specializing in vertical video, and it will be a better and more intuitive experience when the screen you are seeing it on is also vertical. In general, TikTok is a fairly simple app to use, and the process of blocking another user is no exception.

Blocking someone requires just four quick taps of your finger on your phone. First, you must tap on the user's name to go to their profile. I know nobody wants to see the full profile of someone they intend to never see again, but it's a small price you have to pay. Second, in the top right corner of the screen, you will see an arrow pointing to the right. You tap on that.

Not only does this arrow act as a share button, where you can send the profile to another user or send the link through another app, but in the final row of options, this arrow button brings up one that says "Block." The third step, as you would expect, would be to tap this button. That brings up a window where TikTok asks you to either confirm that you want to block this user or dismiss it, making the confirmation the fourth and final step to ridding your feed of this user.

If you are one of the small percentage of people who use TikTok in a web browser, the process is almost identical. However, instead of clicking the arrow in the right corner, you will click the three dots next to that arrow, as the sharing and settings for the account are separated.