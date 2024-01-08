Maingear And MSI Team Up To Make One Of The Sleekest Gaming PCs We've Ever Seen

In 2022, boutique PC builder Maingear joined hands with Gigabyte to create the Aorus Project Stealth, a build that had no visible cables — the computing kit of dreams. At CES 2024, the company is bringing that patented design in a refined form to the market in partnership with MSI, cramming high-end innards inside a package that offers one of the cleanest looks you will ever see on a PC.

Maingear calls it the MG-RC, which is short for Maingear Rear Connection. The design entails tucking all the cables to the rear or underside of the motherboard, creating a look where no messy wires are visible and you get a pristine view of the inner components through the clear glass shell. Beyond that, there are oodles of requisite LEDs that are also customizable using the MSI Dragon Center program or front panel controls.

Maingear is offering the kit in two configurations. The first one is called the MSI Zero Drop, which features an MSI B760M Project Zero motherboard fitted inside the company's MAG Pano M1000 PZ chassis clad in a white or black paint job. Built atop the compact mini-ATX format, the Zero Drop also includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, while the motherboard serves perks such as an extended heatsink, PCIe 5.0 slots, a dedicated kit to keep the SSDs from thermal throttling, and extra choke thermal pads.