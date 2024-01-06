Here's How Amazon's Denali 20V Cordless Drill Compares To Store Brands

Shopping for power tools is not always about opting for the most recognizable brands like Craftsman and Makita. You can stray from the big players and opt for a brand from owned by Amazon. Take, for example, the Denali by Skil 20V cordless drill driver kit, complete with a 2.0Ah Lithium battery. Just because it's not branded by one of the big players doesn't mean it isn't a suitable addition to your tool chest.

However, the same could be said for any number of generic cordless drills. In fact, while Amazon Basics may be an incredibly convenient option with quick shipping, there may be alternatives in the generic market that suit your needs similarly or even a little better.

Before you rush to put that Denali by Skil 20V cordless drill driver into your Amazon cart, do a little comparative shopping to see how it measures against available store brand and generic versions.