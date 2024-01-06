How To Troubleshoot Guided Access Not Working On iPhone

Because the iPhone can be such an addictive tool, we often can get very distracted while using it. We should be focused on something, but the call of social media, games, or whatever it might be gets the better of us, and we end up throwing away time that should have been spent on the task at hand. On a related note, there are parents out there who either buy iPhones for their kids or let them use the ones they already have, but there is so much on an iPhone that a child could easily access, which could result in them seeing something they shouldn't be seeing or accidentally spending money that the parents do not have.

Although it is not a feature that gets talked about all that much, Apple has had a feature on the iPhone going back to iOS 6 that can lock in a user to one specific app called Guided Access. With this feature, you can either hunker down and focus on the one element of the iPhone you should be focused on at that moment, or you can hand over an iPhone to your child without worrying that they will use it in a way you had not intended.

Like any piece of technology, the feature does not have a 100% success rate, and at some point, you may have an issue with the Guided Access feature. Here are several ways to fix the problems you may have.