How To Start A Conference Call On Your Android Phone

Back in the day, when most everyone used landline phones, conference calling in its various forms was an add-on that the average person generally didn't use. The most common consumer variant was three-way calling, with larger conference calls reserved for professional/enterprise phone systems.

With the rise of the smartphone and internet-based voice and video chat protocols, that's changed. If you have a remote meeting scheduled at work, it's probably going to be using software like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, or Skype, all of which are internet-based, though some have the option to handle your audio over a traditional phone line. With their ability to handle video to show participants' camera feeds and shared screens, they're a lot more useful than a traditional conference call.

That doesn't mean that you can't set up a conference call in your smartphone's dialer/call/phone app, though. You absolutely can, and it's pretty easy, with an easy-to-follow roadmap for Android users. So if you've got an Android handset and would like to know how to set up a conference call on it using traditional phone lines, then read on.