This GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker Brings The BBQ Inside

Rather than massive chunks of wood, the Profile Smoker derives its flavor from small smoking wood pellets and substantially fewer pellets than other pellet cookers. Just dump a cupful of these pellets into the convenient top-side port, and the internal smoke generation system carefully heats and distributes it to bring your burgeoning meal to peak flavor. Don't worry about the smoke escaping — thanks to the device's Active Smoke Filtration system, any excess smoke is captured and filtered, exiting the vents as harmless warm air. The wood pellets, meanwhile, are disposed of in a water-filled extinguisher pan. When you're done cooking, just pull the pan out and dump the water into a strainer to capture the leftover pellets.

The Profile Indoor Smoker is large enough to fit three full racks of ribs, more than enough space to simultaneously smoke an entire meal's worth of food. If you're craving something in particular, the convenient digital dial has presets programmed in for brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, chicken wings, chicken breast, and salmon. You can also use the dial to adjust how smoky you want your food to be and keep it warm after cooking is finished. There's even a convenient temperature probe built into the inside of the smoker so that you can test your food's internal temperature at any time.

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is available now from GE's website for $999.00, as well as through major retailers like Amazon.