Apple Watch Swipe Up Menu Gone? Here's How To Fix It

The Apple Watch has been around for close to a decade, and during this time, Apple has made frequent upgrades to its smartwatch lineup, even introducing different variants like the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra.

All Apple Watches run watchOS, Apple's dedicated smartwatch operating system. Like iOS, watchOS receives a major upgrade every year, with the latest version of the operating system being watchOS 10. Apple has made several improvements to watchOS over the years, adding features like the App Store, new workouts, sleep tracking, noise measuring, cycle tracking, and medication apps.

What has remained largely unchanged, though, is the watchOS interface. For example, pressing the Digital Crown opens the home screen where you can see all your apps. Similarly, swiping up from the bottom of the watch face always opens the Control Center. Like on the iPhone and iPad, Control Center on Apple Watch lets you use the Do Not Disturb feature, Airplane mode, Theater mode, and ping your iPhone, among others.

If you've recently upgraded your Apple Watch to watchOS 10, you might have noticed that swiping up on the watch face no longer opens Control Center and, instead, displays a bunch of widgets. If you're wondering why the convenient swipe-up menu has disappeared on your Apple Watch, the good news is that it's still around, but it needs to be accessed another way.