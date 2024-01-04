What Happened To Frends Headphones From Shark Tank Season 7?

Perhaps as far back as the advent of Beats by Dre in the late 2000s, over-ear headphones have become more than just another way to listen to music on the go. Compared to compact earbuds, over-ear headphones are distinctive enough to be considered part of one's outfit, meaning designer headphones need to exude the look of something you want to show off in public. Of course, in addition to looking cool, you also want your designer headphones to have top-shelf sound quality worthy of what you paid for them.

In 2011, a company called Frends formed to fulfill that stylistic endeavor (and no, that is not a typo). Frends sought to create headphones that would meet a perfect middle ground between style and functionality, emphasizing comfort for female users. Five years later, in 2016, the creators of Frends brought these flashy 'phones before the investors of the show "Shark Tank" to secure some fresh funding in their pursuit of functional style.