NASCAR Icon Cale Yarborough Dies At 84: His Top Three Moments

Yesterday, December 31st, 2023, NASCAR announced the death of Cale Yarborough, who was 84. Yarborough was widely considered one of the greatest drivers in the history of NASCAR. His accolades range from NASCAR championships and on-the-track drama to nods from the automakers that supported him and his racing team. He raced from 1957 to 1988 and was involved in team ownership until 1997. After racing, he spent his time farming and owning several businesses.

NASCAR's CEO and Chairman Jim France said, "Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen. His combination of talent, grit, and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cale Yarborough."

With a career as long and storied as Yarborough's, it's worth looking at some of Cale Yarborough's accomplishments over the decades.