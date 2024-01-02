Could This New Holographic Screen Tech Save Drivers From Road Hazards?

In 2021, a team at Cambridge University came up with the idea of a 3D holographic heads-up display for cars, promising it would improve driver safety on road. The key selling point was that a three-dimensional representation of the environment around drivers — and especially what's ahead of them — would let them "see through" obstacles that lay ahead. A collaborative effort with experts from the University of Oxford and University College London, the idea was to use a LiDAR (the same sensor you find on some iPhones and iPads) that would create detailed, high-definition 3D representations of objects on the road.

The team has now followed up on that idea with some crucial improvements published in the Advanced Optical Materials journal. The solution banks on the idea that a 3D holographic projection offers a see-through visual experience, which means the driver will always have their eyes on the road, as well. It's somewhat like the idea of AR glasses, which allow a person to see the world around them without any tangible hindrance, but at the same time, their view is overlaid with digital projections, like direction guidance arrows, voice translations, and more.

The findings note with a typical digital dashboard, the driver has to look at a screen, taking their eyes away from the path ahead. Of course, the information flashing on the screen is of critical importance, but at the same time, it's also distracting and doesn't show a complete picture. Notably, an early implementation of the holographic display tech created by Cambridge experts was embraced by Jaguar Land-Rover back in 2015.