This Solar Electric Truck Took On The World's Highest Volcano And Won
Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to face considerable skepticism. The individual driver must decide whether an EV is right for them, considering things like cost versus a gas-powered car (tax incentives might play a large factor) and environmental effects (EVs do have their own carbon footprints, after all). One thing drivers aren't likely to worry about is whether EVs can keep up with gas-powered vehicles.
The average potential EV driver might not feel the need to drive up Nevados Ojos del Salado, South America's 6,893-meter volcano on the Argentina/Chile border. One extraordinary solar-powered truck, however, has proved it is possible.
The electric truck in question was developed by Peak Evolution, a solar take on an Aebi VT450 adapted to run on a battery with 90 kWh of storage. Its motors combine to output 240 KW, approximately 380 hp. Meanwhile, 36 square meters of photovoltaic equipment supplies the vehicle with solar power. It all adds up to a potent electric vehicle with a maximum range of approximately 200 km. Let's examine how this marvelous machine achieved a new world first.
A world-beating, sun-powered, volcano-scaling journey
When engineers David Proeschel, David Koller, and Patrik Koller created Peak Evolution, they had the ambition to show exactly what electric vehicles can accomplish. Their existing design for an electric MPV became the Aebi VT450-devised model, and Electrek quotes Patrik Koller as stating, "Our vehicle makes it possible to perform even the most demanding transport tasks, whether in mining or when erecting high-altitude solar power plants."
It was taken on an epic journey of 8,507 miles from the team's Swiss home to Chile's Salar de Maricunga to demonstrate this. Transport was arranged by partner Gebrüder Weiss (as seen in the company's clip above), whose funding also helped make the adventure possible. In October 2023, the precious cargo had reached Rotterdam.
On arrival at its Chilean destination, Peak Evolution faced the mighty Ojos del Salado, which the vehicle began climbing from the west. By early December 2023, it had achieved its lofty goal of driving to 6,500 meters above sea level, a record altitude for EVs. The team made it plain that electric vehicles can perform in the most demanding roles and the harshest environments.
This was, in all regards, a giant leap for the 300 V nominal EcoVolta battery (the power behind the vehicle) and technology like it. For electric vehicles to be more widely embraced, they'll have to continue pushing the boundaries like this.