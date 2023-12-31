This Solar Electric Truck Took On The World's Highest Volcano And Won

Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to face considerable skepticism. The individual driver must decide whether an EV is right for them, considering things like cost versus a gas-powered car (tax incentives might play a large factor) and environmental effects (EVs do have their own carbon footprints, after all). One thing drivers aren't likely to worry about is whether EVs can keep up with gas-powered vehicles.

The average potential EV driver might not feel the need to drive up Nevados Ojos del Salado, South America's 6,893-meter volcano on the Argentina/Chile border. One extraordinary solar-powered truck, however, has proved it is possible.

The electric truck in question was developed by Peak Evolution, a solar take on an Aebi VT450 adapted to run on a battery with 90 kWh of storage. Its motors combine to output 240 KW, approximately 380 hp. Meanwhile, 36 square meters of photovoltaic equipment supplies the vehicle with solar power. It all adds up to a potent electric vehicle with a maximum range of approximately 200 km. Let's examine how this marvelous machine achieved a new world first.