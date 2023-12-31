Checkerboard Pattern Appearing On Screen? Here's How To Perform A Clean NVIDIA GPU Driver Install

The idea of removing your computer's display drivers, even if you intend to put them right back in, may seem a little intimidating. After all, they are a vital component of your computer's basic functionality. Thankfully, computers are designed with this in mind; they won't let you remove critical functions, at least not easily.

Even if you remove a display driver from your computer, your monitor will still work just fine. When you delete dedicated GPU drivers from your computer, it will instead switch to the default VGA display driver that comes with Windows. You'll still be able to see stuff on your monitor, though it may appear different than usual. You just won't be able to play graphically-intensive games until you reinstall your GPU driver, which you probably weren't planning on doing anyway.

If you have an NVIDIA GPU and are experiencing the checkerboard problem, you should first attempt to perform a clean install through NVIDIA's own framework. If that doesn't work, then you should move on to uninstalling the drivers in Windows itself.